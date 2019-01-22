Nyasa board to decide on Bullets  having 2 teams in Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fleetwood Haiya says they have put the future of the team’s reserve side in the hands of the Nyasa Manufacturing Company board of directors to decide.

Bullets Reserve were crowned champions of the Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football League on Sunday, January 20 after a nil-nil draw with the second placed Ntopwa Fc that saw them winning the title on goal difference.

The two sides, Ntopwa and Bullets have finished the Southern Region Football League tied on 96 points but Bullets won the league with a superior goal difference of 90 against the 52 goal difference of Ntopwa Fc.

However, Haiya said in an interview that they have already approached the board to give them guidance and make a final decision on the future of the lads.

“It has been a great year for Bullets being the first time the main team winning the championship in the elite TNM Super League and at the same time the reserve team winning the championship in the Premier League.

“We approached the board to tell us what should happen. Once a team wins championship in the Premier League, they automatically have a space in the elite league.

“We are yet to finalize if indeed we are going to take the reserve side into the TNM Super League or stay in the Premier League. We are waiting for the board to give us guidance and by the end of this week we will have a response from the board,” he said.

The Bullets CEO added that they may be happy seeing the reserve side in the league as they encourage the players from the reserve team to work hard so that they may be promoted into the main team and play in the Super League

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :