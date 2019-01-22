Wiseman faults Mutharika on stadiums pledge

A Chancellor College political commentator has told President Peter Mutharika to avoid promises of petty issues, saying he needed to fix things instead other than making political gimmicks like pledging ti construct stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers to gain political mileage ahead of May 21 polls .

Mutharika on Sunday promised during his whistle-stop directed Malawi National Council of Sports, Blantyre City Council and Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development to strategise on implementing the stadium projects for Bullets and Wanderers.

But Wiseman Chijere Chirwa, a senior lecturer with the University of Malawi at Chancellor College said Mutharika should instead fix public health services problems, public education services problems and food insecurity, among others.

“People want to hear what his administration would do to improve the public health sector problems, the public education services problems, the food insecurity. The stadia issue is very petty. That is not what Malawians want now,” said Chijere Chirwa.

Chijere Chirwa said the construction of the stadiums cannot be a priority area for Malawians.

He said Malawians are not crying fir stadi, they need good health care, good roads, good education, good water and good public service.

On sports facilities, other commentators pointed out that the Malawi netball team, the Queens that has been shinning on the global scene without any tangible infrastructure befitting them domestically and yet they have been loudly crying for a netball stadium.

Mutharika made the promises during his whistle stop tour in Blantyre.

