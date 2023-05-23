Chakwera says political sabotage choking public service delivery

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says political sabotage and governance dysfunction in public institutions are some key obstacles his administration is facing in the provision of public service delivery.

Speaking during the 2023 edition of Malawi Investment Forum on Tuesday in Lilongwe, Chakwera lamented two obstacles that continue to haunt his

government are governance dysfunction in public institutions and external shocks.

Chakwera said for decades, most public institutions have not efficiently executed their stipulated noble tasks due to corruption, political sabotage, institutional petty fights, and incompetence, among others.

But he committed that his government will tirelessly move towards enhancing public sector performance as well as building a robust and effective public system.

He also emphasized that his government’s dream is to make Malawi as a best partner for both business and investment.

Malawi, just like other global economies, desperately needs increased foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows which is a key macroeconomic variable for creating jobs, boosting domestic revenue through tax generation as well as boosting the growth of an economy through increased Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In his speech, President Dr Chakwera reiterated that his government is keen to restore livelihoods of people affected by the recent Tropical Cyclone Freddy and also boost private sector productivity in order for Malawi to attain sustained and inclusive economic growth. He said the only way out of the country’s persisting economic challenges is to increase private sector productivity “because it is a primary domain where a strong and health nation creates jobs and wealth.”

