Govt releases K15m for Gwanda Chakuamba mausoleum, family says not enough

Family members of one of the country’s political giants, Gwanda Chakuamba say the K15 million which government gave the family for the construction of the late Chakuamba’s mausoleum was not enough.

Anderson Moyo, a representative of the family said out of the initial budget of K28 million, the government released K15 million which he said was not enough.

He said K30 million is now needed to complete the construction of the mausoleum because of the recent devaluation of the Kwacha.

Meanwhile, some well- wishers led by chiefs in the lower Shire districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa have embarked on a fundraising drive for the completion of the mausoleum of veteran politician Gwanda Chakuamba.

Senior Chief Chimombo of Nsanje has said the construction works for the tombstone which commenced in 2019 stalled in 2020 and the government has not shown any commitment since then despite several follow ups.

Minister of local government Richard Chimwendo Banda as well as officials from the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) where the responsibility for the mausoleum construction was directly placed say they need to gather more information.