Chakwera to commission Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply and Sanitation Facilities on Thursday

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will tomorrow, September 7, 2023, commission Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply and Sanitation Facilities in Nkhata Bay.

The commissioning of the facilities comes a month after the President inaugurated the raised and rehabilitated Kamuzu Dam I at Malingunde in the outskirts of Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

It also signifies the value and importance the Chakwera administration attaches to water, sanitation and hygiene in an effort to promote good health for all Malawians.

At the commissioning of the Kamuzu Dam 1 water facility, President Chakwera expressed his administration’s commitment and determination to reverse challenges Malawians have been facing to access clean water and sanitation and hygiene facilities.

He said his administration will intensify investments in the water sector to achieve universal access to clean water and sanitation as per the benchmarks set in Sustainable Development Goal #6 and the Malawi 2063 vision.

At this point, the President called for concerted efforts among all stakeholders for Malawi to achieve these benchmarks.

“My appeal to you as our friends and partners is to keep this partnership alive until we reach our desired goal. There is still a long way to go to reach our 2030 target of universal access to water and sanitation, and still many challenges in this sector we must confront together,” he said.

