Mdooko impressed with EQUALS project impact in Dedza

Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko has expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the construction works at Linthipe Day Secondary School and Dzenza Community Day Secondary School under Quality and Learning at Secondary (EQUALS) project.

Mdooko, alongside the legislator for Dedza Central East Constituency, Joshua Malango, inspected the construction of a twin hostel block, kitchen, multi-purpose hall and a matron’s house on Monday at Linthipe Day Secondary School.

While at Dzenza Community Day Secondary School, the deputy minister inspected a classroom block.

She said there is progress which has been made as the construction works are at an advanced stage.

“We have seen that the works are nearly completion despite few challenges encountered which have delayed the works,” she said.

Mdooko assured that in few months to come the buildings will be ready for operation.

Headteacher for Linthipe School, Nover Kamthunzi said the hostels will attract many learners especially girls to complete their secondary education.

“The school has students who are commuting mainly because of lack of proper accomodation like hostel. This is a major challenge for a girl child to complete her education,” he said.

Therefore, he said, the coming of this hostel will reduce school dropouts.

Site Engineer for Chinjoka Building Contractors, Tisborn Mkandawire,said, The construction works at the CDSS started in February, 2018 and was expected to complete in September 2019 but failed to complete due to erratic funding, rising cost of materials which led to abandonment of the works at the site.

“This time around , we are expecting to complete in three months time. We have reached 85 per cent towards completion,” he said.

Mkandawire said they are remaining with external works, water tank, paintings and fittings.

However, Malango expressed gratitude for the developments which are taking place in his constituency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!