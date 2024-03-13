Chakwera upbeat on MW3063 attainment amidst harsh economic, climatic conditions

Amidst harsh economic and climatic conditions Malawi is currently going through, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has expressed optimism that the country will attain her social and economic aspirations spelt out in the Malawi 2063 (MW2063) agenda.

Chakwera has since appealed to Malawians to collaborate in addressing the barriers hindering progress the country so much desires.

The Malawi leader made the sentiments at Chitipa Boma when he addressed thousands of Malawians who had gathered to see and cheer him as he returned from inspecting Marko – Ifumbo Irrigation Scheme.

“I hope you are all aware of Malawi Vision 2063 Agenda and that despite all the challenges that we are facing, we will all work together to achieve it,” he told the gathering.

Chakwera said his administration is also implementing a social cash transfer to empower people, especially the elderly, so that they are able to meet their daily needs

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!