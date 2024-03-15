Chakwera wants people in public positions to have intergrity

Malawi leader Lazarus McCarthy has pleaded with all those in public positions to demonstrate integrity in the manner in which they share public resources.

Chakwera made the remarks when he addressed a gathering at Ekwendeni Trading Centre in Mzimba on his way back from a business tour of Tropha Macadamia Farm.

Chakwera emphasized that monopolizing government resources, only leads to poverty because only a handful of people are empowered economically.

He explained that equal sharing of the government cake is key developing Malawi.

“Let us be a people of integrity, le us not oppress each other by sharing public resources with a few people of our relations. This is the only way we can develop Malawi,” he said.

Commenting on his visit to Tropha Macadamia Limited, Chakwera described the farm as an example of how farms should be managed.

“This is a good initiative that should change the face of Malawi out there,” he said.

“I am also excited because the farm is also in partnership with foreign countries in running the affairs of the company. This is a step towards realizing Malawi Vision 2063 Agenda.”

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for the area Catherine Gotani Hara asked the president to direct ADMARC to start buying crops from farmers in good time.

“When we sell to ADMARC, we are assured that we will access the same crops in future,” she said.

The president also toured medium business enterprises at Kwithu Kitchen in Mzuzu City.

