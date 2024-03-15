Used car dealers petition Parliament: Complains over 300 imported car risk being sold by MRA cause of high duty

The Used Car Dealers Association of Malawi (UCDAM) fears over 300 imported motor vehicles that have not been cleared for the past 3 months due to high import duty will be sold by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

The association’s president Themba Mkandawire made the disclosure this morning after petitioning parliament to intervene on the government’s revocation of specific Taxes gazzeted by minister of finance last year.

According to Mkandawire after agreeing with the government to use a Specific Tax measure by 31st December last year, their members imported a lot of vehicles on the promise that they will use the new taxes, and they are surprised that this has not been complied with.

Receiving the petition was deputy chairperson for the budget and finance committee of parliament Ishmael Mkumba and expressed displeasure at the development.

Mkumba therefore promised to present the petition to relevant authorities for deliberation in the house.

