Chizuma tells Malawi to ‘show no leniency in fighting corruption’

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma says Malawi needs to show no leniency in fighting corruption.

Speaking to journalists at Chisawani primary school in Blantyre today, Chizuma said corruption has killed many innocent people in the country.

“Some people died in public hospitals because some duty-bearers stole drugs; others died on the road because of poor construction work,” said Chizuma.

A representative of the government departments and entities under the Blantyre joint institutional integrity committees, Archibald Kandoje, who works for EGENCO, said all citizens should work together to urgently curb corruption.

The sentiments were expressed during the 2024 Blantyre Joint Institutional Anti-Corruption Awareness Campaign, which saw the rehabilitation of a school block at Chisawani Primary School for learners to access education in a favorable environment.

