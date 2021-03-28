Chakwera wants to ‘break stupid monopoly,’ stop greed in govt procurement: ‘Best Buy Malawi’

March 28, 2021 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times

President Lazarus Chakwera  has said his Tonse Alliance administration will be implementing policies to ensure there is money in people’s pockets in line with its philosophy by directing all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs)  to buy supplies locally.

Chakwera: Best Buy Malawi

In a televised address on Sunday night,  Chakwera said while that comprehensive review lead by Vice-President Saulos Chilima to propose a new configuration of the three  government systems of allowances, employment  contracts, and procurement that will cut out  corruption is  underway,  the President is eager to “stop the culture of greed” that  has dominated government’s procurement system  for decades.

“I am referring to the practice of allowing a few private  sector players to capture the procurement system by  submitting multiple applications for a single government contract under different companies  belonging to the same owner, who at the same time  submit applications for contracts in multiple MDAs  across the government machinery,” said Chakwera.

He said the net effect of  this “pernicious practice” is that the contracts across  MDAs and the pay outs for them are concentrated in  the hands of a few, “who grow richer under every  administration while everyone else gets poorer. “

The President said: “Time has come to break this stupid monopoly and  replace it with government policies, legislation, and  practice that promote inclusive economic growth.”

He, therefore,  directed all heads of MDAs to  cooperate with his administration in finding ways of ensuring that no supplier of goods and services is  allowed to hide behind multiple companies to  monopolize procurement opportunities.

To support local industries, President Chakwera directed all MDAs  to give preference to the procurement of locally made  goods.

“I have personally seen the great work done by  local artisans in places like Ndirande in Blantyre,  Mchesi in Lilongwe, Katoto in Mzuzu, and other  places, producing everything from office furniture to  building fixtures, and yet the young people who do  such great work are never given a chance. I am here  to change all that,” said Chakwera.

The President continued: “As far as I am concerned, there is no justification for  importing things like uniforms and shoes for army  and police officers.

“Under my Administration, I want  MDAs to prioritize procuring such goods and services  locally where they are available. Toward that end, I  also urge Government institutions like the Malawi  Bureau of Standards (MBS) and Small and Medium  Enterprises Development Institute (SMEDI) to help  build the capacity of those wishing to supply locally made goods and services to government so as to meet  the required quality and quantity specifications.”

Chakwera has also urged the office of the Registrar of  Companies to assist the prospective suppliers of  goods and services from the informal sector with  speedy registration of their enterprises, and also the  Malawi Revenue Authority to expedite their inclusion  in the tax database.

“At the same time, I expect that  local suppliers, manufacturers, and artisans will work  with these agencies to raise standards. However, I am  putting all public servants on notice regarding these  policies because any MDA found to not be adhering  to this will be answerable and bear the consequences  of their failure.”

Chakwera hopes  the Best  Buy Malawi Strategy will help boost and propel local enterprises.

