Chakwera wants to ‘break stupid monopoly,’ stop greed in govt procurement: ‘Best Buy Malawi’

President Lazarus Chakwera has said his Tonse Alliance administration will be implementing policies to ensure there is money in people’s pockets in line with its philosophy by directing all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs) to buy supplies locally.

In a televised address on Sunday night, Chakwera said while that comprehensive review lead by Vice-President Saulos Chilima to propose a new configuration of the three government systems of allowances, employment contracts, and procurement that will cut out corruption is underway, the President is eager to “stop the culture of greed” that has dominated government’s procurement system for decades.

“I am referring to the practice of allowing a few private sector players to capture the procurement system by submitting multiple applications for a single government contract under different companies belonging to the same owner, who at the same time submit applications for contracts in multiple MDAs across the government machinery,” said Chakwera.

He said the net effect of this “pernicious practice” is that the contracts across MDAs and the pay outs for them are concentrated in the hands of a few, “who grow richer under every administration while everyone else gets poorer. “

The President said: “Time has come to break this stupid monopoly and replace it with government policies, legislation, and practice that promote inclusive economic growth.”

He, therefore, directed all heads of MDAs to cooperate with his administration in finding ways of ensuring that no supplier of goods and services is allowed to hide behind multiple companies to monopolize procurement opportunities.

To support local industries, President Chakwera directed all MDAs to give preference to the procurement of locally made goods.

“I have personally seen the great work done by local artisans in places like Ndirande in Blantyre, Mchesi in Lilongwe, Katoto in Mzuzu, and other places, producing everything from office furniture to building fixtures, and yet the young people who do such great work are never given a chance. I am here to change all that,” said Chakwera.

The President continued: “As far as I am concerned, there is no justification for importing things like uniforms and shoes for army and police officers.

“Under my Administration, I want MDAs to prioritize procuring such goods and services locally where they are available. Toward that end, I also urge Government institutions like the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute (SMEDI) to help build the capacity of those wishing to supply locally made goods and services to government so as to meet the required quality and quantity specifications.”

Chakwera has also urged the office of the Registrar of Companies to assist the prospective suppliers of goods and services from the informal sector with speedy registration of their enterprises, and also the Malawi Revenue Authority to expedite their inclusion in the tax database.

“At the same time, I expect that local suppliers, manufacturers, and artisans will work with these agencies to raise standards. However, I am putting all public servants on notice regarding these policies because any MDA found to not be adhering to this will be answerable and bear the consequences of their failure.”

Chakwera hopes the Best Buy Malawi Strategy will help boost and propel local enterprises.

