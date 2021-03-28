Chanco graduate Daka develops airwave media player: Determined to transform Malawi ICT sector in Malawi

Malawi has largely played the role of a consumer of everything made in the West, including in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hardware and software.

For decades, Malawians have waited upon Japan, United Kingdom, United States of America and China to develop ICT hardware and software for use in offices and homes.

In turn, the country has been losing huge foreign exchange to procure these technologies and, at the same time, creating jobs for youths in foreign countries.

This is the story a Chancellor College (CHANCO) graduate, Chisomo Daka, wants to change.

Chisomo has registered a Malawian-based Computing and Technology Startup Company called Airwave Technologies (Malawi).

Thus, Chisomo Daka, who graduated from CHANCO in 2015 with a Bachelor of Education Science Degree (Physics and Mathematics), is not only the founder, but also serves as the incumbent Managing Director of the company.

And through this company, the youthful ICT wizard has developed a media player application (MPA) called Airwave Media Player (AMP).

The current version of 1.0.0 (i.e. AMP-1.0.0) was officially released on 22nd February, 2021 as a Windows supported software application which comes with cool features like Transparent Background, Active Playlist Tray, Video Streaming, Image Visualization, among others.

AMP-1.0.0 also supports the following file formats: audio (*.mp3, *.m4a, *.wav etc.), Videos (*.mp4 and *.mpeg-4) and Images (*.png, *.jpg, *.jpeg, *.gif etc.). Advanced versions of this software will in the near future support even more file formats for better home entertainment.

Chisomo, in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday, traced his initial inspiration for a much better ICT industry in Malawi and across the realms of the developing world to his contribution as a co-author and editor, along with Jonathan Pinifolo, of the book titled “ICT Infrastructural Development in the Developing World”.

The book was published in Germany on 5th January, 2017.

“At Airwave Technologies (Malawi), our vision is to be the technology partner of choice for progressive customers by collaboratively transforming technology into business advantage. In line with the stated vision, we believe that collaborative and multidisciplinary efforts are of greater significance in providing tangible and contextualized technological solutions in many sectors of development,” he said.

Chisomo said the company has embarked on providing durable and sustainable technological solutions at low cost to our prospective customers, stakeholders and partners as such our mission is to develop the best technologies that greatly improve the life of today and the next-generation.

He bragged that they have an unmatched team of young minds motivated by our mission statement to provide high end technology solutions with full commitment to task.

“We are inspired by innovation to provide nothing less than the best solutions in today’s industry,” narrated Chisomo.

Chisomo holds a Master of Science in Physics Degree from LPU in India along with other professional certificates.

He is also an active advocate of scientific and technological innovations among the youth and he strongly believes in the notion for adoption of local tech solutions.

Chisomo stated that his company is mainly aimed at providing high quality software and hardware ICT products and services at the most affordable cost to small, medium and large-scale enterprises.

He emphasized that although they operate a private entity, the company also collaborates with a diversity of stakeholders on projects focused on the development of ICT and tech solutions for public and corporate entities.

“Airwave Technologies (Malawi) is also committed in undertaking computing and technological expert consultations, professional technical training workshops and seminars at different levels of advancement. These initiatives and many others are aimed at complimenting the computing and technology industry by enhancing professional skill-sets of key players, enabling adoption of ICT based solutions in marginalized enterprises and advancing proliferation of ICT products and services in rural and remote areas of Malawi,” he explained.

Airwave Technologies (Malawi) provides services such as software development (Mobile Apps, PC Software, and Website Apps & Systems), Cloud Services Web and App Hosting, Domain Registration, Cloud Backup, VPS, Private IPs, among others.

Other services include computer and radio networks (Installation, Configuration and Management -> PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN, Repair and Maintenance of Computing and Electronic Devices (Computers, Printers, Smartphones, Routers, Switches), professional tech-consulting and high-tech workshops, design, procurement and delivery of corporate branded products (pens, card holders, flash drives, power banks), among others.

