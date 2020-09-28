Chakwera’s next stop Zimbabwe for talks with Mnangwagwa: Malawi leader to have sleep over in Harare

President Lazarus Chakwera leaves the country this Wednesday for Harare, Zimbabwe for some talks with Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as two leaders are turning to Israel for diplomatic support.

The director for communication at State House pastor Sean Kampondeni announced on Monday at the weekly briefing in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Palace.

Kampondeni said the President will spend a night in Harare.

President Chakwera announced Malawi establish diplomatic relations with Israel with a mission in Jerusalem and not Tel Aviv while Mnanagwa whose administration is battling to contain a restive populace amid a worsening economic crisis, has engaged the Israeli government for possible deployment of security experts to Harare to train local forces on how to effectively contain civil disobedience.

This comes at a time Zimbabwe’s human rights record has deteriorated sharply largely due to Harare’s heavy-handed approach when dealing with dissent.

Since grabbing power through a military coup that toppled long time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017, Mnangagwa’s embattled administration has resorted to brute force to contain swelling civil unrest, which has resulted in the death of scores of civilians at the hands of state security agents.

In the aftermath of the disputed 2018 elections, state security agents shot dead six civilians while injuring a dozen others as they battled to contain protesters who were demanding the immediate announcement of results of the hotly contested polls.

The centrepiece of the envisaged training of Zimbabwe security forces by Israeli military and intelligence experts would crystallise with the establishment of a “defence academy” in Harare.

Chakwera’s visit to Harare comes after his first outing to Lusaka, Zambia last week.

