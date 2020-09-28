Nankhumwa unveils DPP candidate in  Phalombe North by-elections:  Mabvuto Bokosi

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa has said Phalombe is the DPP’s political ‘bedroom’ owing to massive support the its people have given the party and its leadership since its inception in 2005.

“This massive support was clearly evident when you, the people of Phalombe voted in large numbers for our presidential candidate, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the recent presidential elections.

“By percentage and comparatively, Phalombe gave APM many votes more than any district in this southern region. This support is based on the tremendous job that the DPP government has done in Phalombe in form of social and economic development. Phalombe now boasts of quality roads infrastructure, a superb district hospital, modern schools and health facilities, among others,” said Nankhumwa on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Khongoloni Community Secondary School ground.

He was speaking when he presided over the official launch of DPP political campaign ahead of parliamentary by-elections for Phalombe North constituency slated for November 10, 2020.

The High Court recently declared vacant the Phalombe North constituency, whose MP was former cabinet minister Anna Kachikho, citing massive irregularities. Other by-elections will be held in Mangochi West and Mangochi North-East, Karonga Central, and Lilongwe Northwest constituencies.

Nankhumwa conveyed a message of gratitude from DPP president and immediate past Head of State, Mutharika to the people of Phalombe for that support.

During the occasion, Nankhumwa unveiled Mabvuto Bokosi as DPP parliamentary candidate.

Nankhumwa told hundreds of DPP faithful at the meeting that Bokosi would continue from where the former MP for the area Anna Kachikho left in terms of bringing development closer to the people.

He hailed the former MP Anna Kachikho for what he described as her selflessness, loyalty to the party and its leadership and her zeal to develop the area. He disclosed that the former MP had pledged that she would join in the campaign trail to ensure that Bokosi triumphs.

Nankhumwa said the people not only of Phalombe but the entire country are hugely disappointed by the Tonse Alliance government led by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) over unfulfilled promises.

He said this government promised Malawians a lot of issues to improve our livelihoods but three months down the line, there is still no light at the end of the tunnel.

“They promised Malawians three meals a day; 1 million jobs in the first 12 months; free electricity and water connection, among others. Have we seen any of these being fulfilled? All that we are hearing now is that they are still consulting. It is not on,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

MP for Mulanje Bale and leader of backbenchers in Parliament Victor Musowa said DPP MPs from the Southern Region would camp in the constituency to ensure that Bokosi carries the day on November 10.

DPP Regional Governor Charles Mchacha advised Bokosi to serve the people and their interests and not his own interests once elected.

Bokosi hailed the DPP leaders in the constituency for selecteing him to represent them and the people at Parliament and the DPP leadership for endorsing his nomination. He pledged to work hard to improve the people’s livelihood whom he said live in abject poverty.

Regional Director of Youth Yona Mlotha, MPs Masauko Poverty, McTimes Malowa, Ebbie Mathanda and Mark Botoman and some DPP National Governing Council (NGC) members accompanied Nankhumwa.

