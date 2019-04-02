Chanco students cheer Zomba Maximum Prison inmates

Media for Development final year students at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College Saturday visited and cheered jailbirds at Zomba Maximum Security prison as one way of demonstrating charity work to the needy.

Giving the word of encouragement during the visit, Samuel Phiri advised the inmates never to lose hope whenever they face challenges, saying some of the challenges in life are there just to take them to the next level.

He was referring to bible story of Paul and Silas who were in prison but after praying to God, the prison gates were opened and they were set free.

Leader of delegation Trecia Ndelema said as students they know their responsibilities in the society which one of them is to give hope to the hopeless and helping the needy.

“As students this is part of our corporate social responsibilities where we are giving back to the community that we have lived for four years. We are hopeful that others will emulate what we have done,” she said

One of the inmates Jones Jambo thanked Chanco students for the kind gesture saying the donation was made at a critical time when the prisoners were lacking various necessities including washing soap among others.

He added that the tendency of visiting them at the prison gives them joy and encouragements that the society still recognizes their existence.

“We are very excited for the donation which has come at a right time, only God will bless these students for considering visiting us, on behalf of my fellow prisoners we wish Chanco students nothing but the best in their academic journey,” he said

In his welcoming remarks Prison Chaplin Maxwell Jekete commended the students for the donation saying the inmates lacked necessities for their upkeep and further encouraged them to keep on with the noble course.

“We are very grateful for the timely donation, we call it a relief because as Zomba Maximum Security prison we cannot provide everything that prisoners want, but with the little we have received, it will take us to a next step,” he said.

Jekete also appealed to the general public and all the well-wishers to donate and share the word of God with prisoners, saying prisoners should not be taken as outcasts.

