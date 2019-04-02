DPP denies plot to rig polls: Wa Jeffrey blasts opposition ‘childish antics’

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party has dispelled rumours making rounds ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections that it intends to rig the polls and keep President Peter Mutharika in power.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on the sidelines of a rally the DPP organized at Nsumba Primary School in T/A Nthondo area in Ntchisi on Sunday, DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey said they have no plans to subvert the next month vote.

She said the DPP has all the reasons to be confident of winning the forthcoming elections because of the incumbency factor and development projects it has initiated, saying opposition should not derail the country to the dark past with its “childish antics.”.

The outspoken Jeffrey, popularly known as Jeff wa Jeffrey said in the last five years the DPP has initiated several development projects which have changed the outlook of the country.

She said: “DPP has no time to rig elections. We have a winning formula which the opposition are not aware of. But today I will reveal part one of the strategy which is development. We have initiated a lot of development projects including the rural electrification programme, roads, social cash transfers, technical colleges, good bridges and many other infrastructure projects.

“If we managed to win when we were in opposition nobody can kick us out now when we have power.”

On the rallies she conducted in Ntchisi, Jeffrey said she was happy with the turn up as it showed that the people in the district are happy with the DPP.

As one way of wooing more voters Jeffrey boasted that only government MP’s can bring development in any area saying in her constituency 44 school blocks have been built, 8 bridges constructed and that 10,000 people have benefited from Ntukula Pakhomo and 8,000 individuals from the fertilizer subsidy programme.

Member of the DPP National governing council Songazaudzu Sajeni who accompanied the secretary general during the trip said he was confident that Ntchisi will produce many DPP mp’s and councilors.

“In T/A Nthondo there was no electricity but now the area is electrified. School blocks have been built and programmes such social cash transfer and fertilizer subsidy making a huge difference in the lives of the people,” said Sajeni who is also a shadow MP in the District.

During the rally the DPP paraded its shadow members of parliament including Violet Skeva for Ntchisi South and James Mdwazika for Ntchisi North East.

However, the tour did not end without drama as about 15 motorcyclists kept hooting when Jeffrey was making her seech near Mayala village.

Even Gulewamkulu also kept heckling nearby when speeches were being made during the first stop over near Mayala.

It later transpired that the motorcyclists and the Gulewamkulu were sent by alleged rival parties to disturb the rally.

For a long time Ntchisi has been perceived a predominantly Malawi Congress Party (MCP) bedrock.

