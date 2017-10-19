Chanco in ‘Vogue Lounge’ social weekend blitz

Students from University of Malawi’s Chancellor College will have a red-letter weekend as they relax from the rigors of academic life through a social weekend slated next Friday.

The social fiesta starts from 20th to 21st October under the auspices of a yet to be launched entertainment centre, Vogue lounge.

Vogue Lounge Managing Director, Joey Mwamadi said the support towards the social weekend has been given as part of corporate social responsibility.

“During school life you may be placed in social situations that can be out of your Comfort zone and make you feel vulnerable, but if you push yourself to interact with others, you can develop your social skills and build yourself confidence” he said

During the social weekend, the director will interact with the students on what they should expect from the entertainment centre situated at Matawale in Zomba.

The social weekend will kick start at 7 o’clock in the evening with Crowning Mr. and Miss Chanco and performances by a number of artists including Macelba, Saint, Dontarz, Janta, Home grown, Bouncy, Piksy, DJ Maya, DJ Nathan and DJ Frames.

According to organizers, soon after the event at the great hall there will be an after party at the Sports complex where Tay-Grin, Bucci and Hezel Mark are expected to perform.

And thereafter, the fiesta will culminate on Saturday evening with an open air Disco where Charisma and Post-negative will also perform.

Chancellor Collage Student’s union, entertainment director Gift Symon has since applauded Vogue Lounge for the support.

”This will be different from other social Weekends; we thank Vogue Lounge for the support rendered. There will be a lot of activities including traditional dances and sporting activities like basketball, football and several other games that will boost interaction of Students “He said

Among others, the event has also been supported by Tasty Bites, Annie’s Lodge and Kanopy Multimedia.

