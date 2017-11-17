Chawinga’s team relegated from Sweden’s top league

Malawi’s women football international strikers Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga’s team Kvarnsvedens IK has been relegated from the Swedish’s women topflight after playing two years in the Damallsvenskan league.

Knarnsvedens IK which joined the second Divisions league in 2016 from Division 1 failed to survive relegation battle after collecting 19 points from 22 games and finished on position 11 out of 12 teams who

were playing in the competition.

In October Knarnsvedens IK beefed up the squad when they brought Tabitha’s young sister Temwa Chawinga to help the team’s mission to move out from the bottom.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times ,Tabitha who has finished as the top goalscorer after banging 26 goals, described the relegation as painful and discouraging to their career.

The 21-year-old former DD Sunshine super star said it was her dream to see the team staying in the top league so that she can gain more experience and exposure.

“Its really painfull to get relegated after playing in the league for a short period. I know its one of those things that happens in football but its difficult to understand considering that we had a very good squad and experienced technical panel. We have accepted the outcome because we tried our level best but its just that the competition was very competitive,” said Tabitha.

Tabitha beleives that Kvarnsvedens will bounce back into the top league come 2019 because it has all the required resources that can help the team to win more games in Division 1.

“I know it wont be easy to fullfil this plan but I am confident that with the experience gained from the topflight league will give us a huge advantage,” she said.

Tabitha helped the team to book their place in the league after scoring 45 goals while in Division 1 in 2015.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :