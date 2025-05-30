Chibuku Products Limited donates K2m towards African Day celebrations

Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) – Malawi’s leading producer of opaque beer – expressed commitment to supporting national and regional efforts aimed at uniting the African continent.

The company’s Sales and Distribution Manager (Centre), Vitumbuko Soko, made the remarks in Lilongwe when he presented a K2 million cheque to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the preparation of this year’s African Day.

Soko stated that Chibuku’s involvement in the celebration emphasizes the company’s dedication to not only providing quality products, but also uplifting and enriching the communities it serves.

“As a beloved Malawian brand, Chibuku remains committed to supporting initiatives that celebrate the spirit of pan-Africanism and its rich and diverse cultural tapestry. That’s why we feel particularly honoured to join Malawians in commemorating Africa Day, celebrating the strength, resilience, and unity of our continent. As a proudly African brand, we remain committed to fostering inclusive growth, empowering communities, and contributing to Malawi’s socio-economic development. Together, we build a brighter future for Africa,” he said.

Receiving the cheque, Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Mwayiwawo Polepole, commended the gesture by Chibuku Products Limited, stressing that its support will go a long way in their preparations for the event.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage. As we are talking right now, the pavilions are being erected at the Bingu National Stadium and the institutions that have been invited to participate are ready to grace the occasion. By 8am, the event will start roaring,” said Polepole.

He disclosed that the day will help Malawi to showcase its diverse cultures and business and economic opportunities other African countries can tap from.

“This date is very important in the context that we are showing off to those who undermine Africa that Africa is on the go. No one can stop it going forward. So it is important to show the milestones that we have done, the collaboration, the unity, the peace that we have in our continent, and even the resources that we have in our continent,” he narrated.

In his remarks, the Mozambican High Commissioner to Malawi, Alexandre Herculano Manjate, described the day as critical in uniting the continent.

“We have a lot of plans that we can work together in terms of drug locking Africa, not to use the former models of horrendous but now to reflect the reality in each countries. Imagine Malawi ATM. We want the community. We know that Malawi doesn’t have all money to look at agriculture, tourism and mining. We need support from the different countries to operate that support can come in a different ways of doing things,” said Manjate.

The African Day falls on May 25, 2025, annually, but the Government of Malawi postponed the event to tomorrow, May 31, 2025, with the main event scheduled to take place at the Bingu National Stadium.

The commemoration of the 62nd anniversary of Organization of African Unity (OAU), which later changed to African Union (AU), is organized by AU Commission through its Directorate of Citizens and Diaspora (CIDO), in collaboration with AU Member States, AU Organs and Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

Among others, this year’s commemoration seeks to promote the AU 2025. Held under theme “Positioning reparations and historical redress within AU frameworks for peacebuilding, development, and global advocacy”, the commemoration is expected to facilitate high-level dialogue on innovative and implementable policy pathways for achieving reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent.

It also seeks to celebrate Africa’s diverse cultural heritage as both a repository of memory and a dynamic driver of healing, innovation, and sustainable development, and foster intergenerational and diaspora dialogues that bridge past struggles with future aspirations, allowing youth, artists, civil society, and thought leaders to co-create inclusive narratives of justice, identity, and transformation.

