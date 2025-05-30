Blantyre to Host Malawi’s First-Ever World Sports Journalists Day Celebration

For the first time in history, Malawi will join the rest of the world in celebrating World Sports Journalists Day (WSJD), with a grand event scheduled for July 2, 2025, in Blantyre.

The Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) has confirmed it will host the national commemoration under the theme: “Sports Journalism for Integrity, Peace and Inclusivity.”

The global day, launched in 1994 by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), pays tribute to sports journalists for their role in promoting integrity, unity, and excellence in sports through ethical reporting.

Planned activities include solidarity walks, football and netball friendlies, exhibitions, media dialogues, and mentorship sessions aimed at inspiring the next generation of sports writers.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, SWAM General Secretary Wesysylas Chirwa said:

“Sports development is crucial to Malawi’s 2063 Agenda. This event will shape the narrative and push forward national goals through informed sports journalism.”

SWAM is appealing to companies and well-wishers for support toward the K20.79 million budget, either in cash or kind. Branded items such as t-shirts, caps, and other memorabilia are especially welcome.

Malawi is now ready to shine a spotlight on the power of the press in sports — and July 2 promises to be a landmark moment for the country’s media and athletic communities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!