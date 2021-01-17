Chidanti Malunga now Tobacco Commission CEO
Tobacco regulators, the Tobacco Commission has hired former UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti-Malunga as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Malunga an irrigation engineer who was a lecturer at Lilongwe University for Natural Resources before joining politics, has confirmed the appointment.
Chidanti Malunga was UTM Party spokesperson from its formation until some months ago when he announced that he was returning back to teaching at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
He claimed to have been on sabbatical leave to fulfill his political interests but the leave days elapsed.
Malunga replaces Kayisi Sadala who was sent on forced leave to enjoy his accumulated leave days prior to the expiry of his contract.
Tobacco Commission officials are refuting claims that Malunga's appointment is political, saying he underwent normal interviews.
So somebody is stupid enough to believe a failed politician can do the job at tcc? Let’s wait and see. I hope he doesn’t use the entity to finance utm party.
Its hard work. Well earned, Malunga. Keep it up, always.
-a well wisher
Well qualified. Very intelligent. He deserves the position. Whether it’s a reward I don’t care. Anatipula kwambiri kuti anyapapi achoke Boma. Nayo adyerere
Malunga resigned from politics less than a month ago. When was the job advertised and how long was flighted before the interviews were done. Recruitment is a long process. How long did it the whole process take. Chakwera nd Chilima don’t Malawians for fools. We know what you are doing. You advised Malunga to cosmetically resign so you could offer him the job on a silver platter so that he should be seen as he has been planted through politics. This is another blunder by Tonse and you are slowly losing your steam. We shall see. Sending someone on leave… Read more »