Chidanti Malunga now Tobacco Commission CEO

Tobacco regulators, the Tobacco Commission has hired former UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti-Malunga as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Malunga an irrigation engineer who was a lecturer at Lilongwe University for Natural Resources before joining politics, has confirmed the appointment.

Chidanti Malunga was UTM Party spokesperson from its formation until some months ago when he announced that he was returning back to teaching at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

He claimed to have been on sabbatical leave to fulfill his political interests but the leave days elapsed.

Malunga replaces Kayisi Sadala who was sent on forced leave to enjoy his accumulated leave days prior to the expiry of his contract.

Tobacco Commission officials are refuting claims that Malunga’s appointment is political, saying he underwent normal interviews.

