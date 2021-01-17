Covid deaths overwhelm Area 18 cemetery – LL City Council

The surge of Covid-19 deaths is causing delay to bury dead bodies at Lilongwe Area 18 cemetery because the city’s council has been using manual practices to do so.

The council has since been moved to augment the manual practices with mechanized equipment to speed up the burial processes.

Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe City Council John Chome says in a notice that the new burial practice will commence on Tuesday, January 19, 2020.

“The Lilongwe City Council has noted the escallation of requests for burial services at its Area 18 Cemetery which is threatening to overwhelm our capacity. The council notes that funerals are having to wait for some time to be assisted.

“In order to overcome this, the Council has made the decision to augment the current manual practices with mechanized equipment to speed up the burial processes,” reads the notice.

Chome says the council will also increase hand washing stations and effect other management measures to avoid congestion at the cemetery.

Malawi is registering many Covid 19 deaths on daily basis and public hospitals are overwhelmed as oxygen cylinders are said to be in short supply.

Last week, two cabinet ministers died of the pandemic and some are in isolation.

