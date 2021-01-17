Police arrest traditional healer over murder

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested a traditional healer and two others for the murder of a woman whom he accused of bewitching to death a boy.

Dedza Deputy Police Spokesperson Cassim Manda says the traditional healer is Semitara N’gaiwa aged 35, and the others who were arrested are Anthony Deckson, 20, Kalekeni Njomvu aged 40 and 39 year-old Patricia Dennis, all from Mpalale Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasumbu in the district.

Manda said in December 2020, a12-year-old boy fell sick and his parents took him to the herbalist for healing rituals and he told the boy’s parents that a certain woman identified as Silvia Banda (now deceased) and her family were responsible for the boy’s illness.

Manda further alleged that the three suspects then stormed Silvia’s house where she and her pregnant daughter were severely hacked and Silvia died in the process.

