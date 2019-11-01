Chief Gomani V slaps ex-lover Ovi with injunction over wedding

Powerful Maseko Ngoni chief Gomani V has obtained a court injunction against his ex-lover restraining her from taking legal action against the officiation of the chief’s wedding on Saturday.

Granting the court injunction, judge Kenyatta Nyirenda paves the way for the chief should tie the knot with his new lover 23-year-old South African Rishaladza Mathebula.

This is against an earlier plea by the ex-lover Ovixlexla Bunya to the CCAP not to officiate the royal wedding.

“An interlocutory injunction be and is hereby granted restraining the defendant (Ovixlexla Bunya) by herself, servants, agents or whosoever acting on her behalf from stopping or attempting to stop the officiating clergy from celebrating of the wedding of the claimant (the chief) and Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebula…” reads the injunction in part.

Earlier, Bunya wrote the CCAP church in Ntcheu not to officiate the matrimony between the chief and his bride.

In a letter dated October 31, 2019 the journalist claims the chief, real name Willard Mswati Gomani were married and the divorce proceedings of their marriage are yet to be concluded in a magistrate’s court in Lilongwe.

“Suffice to mention that the said Willard and I have a child together named Mswati Gomani born on 14th February, 2019,” says Bunya.

She attached the latter with copies of court summons concerning their divorce proceedings, pictures of the chief and her and that of their child.

There was no immediate reaction from the church but in social media platforms there is a divided opinion as some people say the two were married because they co-habited for over six months while others describe Bunya as a frustrated spoiler.

