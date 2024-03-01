Chief Justice reacts to the attack on Judiciary by Catholic Bishops

March 1, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda says the judiciary welcomes informed criticism, including that of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi’s pastoral letter, which, among others, cited abandoned integrity, delayed cases, and corruption.

Chief Justice Mzikamanda

Mzikamanda said in Liwonde, after officially opening the Association of Magistrates in Malawi’s (AMA) 5th annual general conference, where he urged the magistrates to ensure they use all informed criticism to improve justice delivery.

 

AMA president Montfort Misunje says the role of the association, among others, is to ensure that there is integrity amongst them, despite several challenges they have, like inadequate resources and training.

 

The AMA, which has approximately 250 members, will elect new office bearers tomorrow Saturday

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
MDF Commander visits the Pentagon to discuss global security challenges

In an act of solidarity and in pursuance of a quality bilateral relationship, the Office of the Chairman of Joint...

Close