Chief Justice reacts to the attack on Judiciary by Catholic Bishops

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda says the judiciary welcomes informed criticism, including that of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi’s pastoral letter, which, among others, cited abandoned integrity, delayed cases, and corruption.

Mzikamanda said in Liwonde, after officially opening the Association of Magistrates in Malawi’s (AMA) 5th annual general conference, where he urged the magistrates to ensure they use all informed criticism to improve justice delivery.

AMA president Montfort Misunje says the role of the association, among others, is to ensure that there is integrity amongst them, despite several challenges they have, like inadequate resources and training.

The AMA, which has approximately 250 members, will elect new office bearers tomorrow Saturday

