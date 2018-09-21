Chief Kyungu tells traders to boycott market fee payment

Powerful Ngonde chief, Kyungu, of Karonga has told his subjects and traders to boycott market fee payments until the Karonga District Council improves on hygiene including removal of garbage.

Kyungu gave the order after visiting the Karonga main market which he said is filthy as there are piles of garbage, saying this was a recipe for the come-back of cholera which killed seven people in the last rainy season.

“The smell coming from there is very unpleasant. You should all stop paying the market fees so that the council is forced to remove the rubbish,” he said.

Seven people died and over 600 people were affected by cholera, a killer disease and the most affected areas were the lakeshore which have fishing camps.

Kyungu said he does not want cholera to come back and urged the Karonga district council to ensure that sanitation and hygiene are heightened.

Spokesperson for the council Isaac Mkandawire said the garbage piling was as a result of a refuse collection vehicle.

He said the council would ensure that it is back on the road to remove all garbage in and around the main market and other areas.

