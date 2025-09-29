Chihana’s Potential Appointment as Second Vice President: Pragmatic Alliance or Costly Burden?

President-elect Professor Peter Mutharika faces a delicate balancing act as the dust settles on Malawi’s hotly contested 2025 elections. Central to this debate is whether he should appoint Alliance for Democracy (Aford) leader, Enoch Chihana, as Second Vice President—a move that, while constitutionally permissible, is stirring both excitement and unease.

Constitutional Backing, Political Dilemma

Section 80(5) of the 1994 Constitution is unambiguous: a president who wins with more than 50 percent of the vote is obliged to appoint a Second Vice President, and that appointment must come from a different party—ideally the one securing the second highest votes. In this case, however, Mutharika did not run with Chihana as a direct constitutional requirement but entered an alliance arrangement in which Aford lent him support. Legal experts argue that Chihana cannot automatically assume the office; rather, it will require the president’s deliberate exercise of discretion.

This places Mutharika at a constitutional and political crossroads: Does he honor the alliance pact and appoint Chihana, or does he sidestep the arrangement in favor of economic austerity?

The Case for Chihana

Alliance Stability: Mutharika owes part of his electoral victory to his coalition-building with Aford. Appointing Chihana would demonstrate goodwill, cement the alliance, and reassure other smaller parties that DPP honors its political bargains. Regional Balance: Aford carries historical weight in the North, a region often complaining of marginalization. Installing Chihana could be seen as recognition of the North’s voice and a step toward national inclusivity. Constitutional Legitimacy: Though optional in practice, the Constitution anticipates scenarios where a Second Vice President exists. Mutharika, therefore, would not be breaking new ground by creating space for Chihana.

The Counterarguments

Economic Pressures: Malawi is navigating a severe fiscal crisis, with public debt ballooning, forex reserves depleted, and basic services strained. Critics question the wisdom of adding another taxpayer-funded executive office with its convoy, staff, allowances, and entitlements. To many Malawians, this looks like a political luxury at a time of national scarcity. Office Redundancy: History has shown that the Second Vice Presidency carries little tangible influence. Past holders of the office were either sidelined or used for symbolic representation rather than substantive governance. Appointing Chihana risks creating another “white elephant” office. Public Perception: In a political climate already suspicious of elite bargains, Mutharika risks being viewed as prioritizing political appeasement over fiscal responsibility. His credibility as a “merit-based leader” could be dented if the appointment appears as a mere reward for loyalty.

Navigating the Tightrope

For Mutharika, the decision is less about constitutional rigidity and more about political optics. Should he proceed with the appointment, he must justify it convincingly—framing it not as an unnecessary expense but as a strategic move for unity, stability, and governance. That demands a strong and proactive public relations team that can shift the narrative from “wastage” to “nation-building.”

Conversely, if he decides against the appointment, he must find alternative ways to honor his alliance with Chihana and the North. This could include cabinet positions, development guarantees, or parliamentary leadership roles that carry weight without draining the public purse.

Final Word

The choice before Mutharika epitomizes the paradox of Malawian politics: the tension between coalition politics and economic prudence. Whichever path he takes, his handling of Chihana’s case will send a powerful message about his leadership philosophy—whether he will be remembered as a president who upheld political bargains at all costs, or one who dared to break traditions for the sake of austerity and reform.

