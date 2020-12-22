Chilima commends Malawi University of Science for innovative projects: To produce electricity

December 22, 2020 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) has been commended by the Vice-president Saulos Chilima for undertaking innovative projects which include an industrial park, a purpose-built science laboratory, shopping mall, waste recycling and recreation centre and ambitious plans of electricity generation.

Chilima interacts with MUST Vice Chancellor, Agnes Malata at MUST-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Veep Chilima tours activities at MUST -(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Chilima tours activities at MUST -(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Chilima tours portary factory at MUST -(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Must, a public university, will be producing 60 kilowatts (kW) electricity from agricultural waste to power 400 households.

The university has since developed a biomass gasification plant, which will utilise rice husks to produce electricity.

Chilima last week inspected various projects being undertaken by must as part of its growth and development agenda.

He said Must is doing well in its projects.

“We are pleased with their thinking which is big,” Chilima said

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public sector Reforms, also commended Must for embracing  reforms.

“We are pleased to see Must going commercial in line with what we have encouraged about financial independence of these institutions,” said the Veep.

Must vice-chancellor Professor Address Malata said the projects the university is undertaking are in line with Sustainable Development Goals, the African Union 2063 Agenda and Malawi National Transformational 2063 Agenda.

5 Comments
National Ceo
National Ceo
9 hours ago

It seems UNIMA must wake up.

masa masina
masa masina
2 hours ago
Reply to  National Ceo

Very true. They are too busy with campus politics

Grand Master
Grand Master
11 hours ago

I can see the ceramics in the picture.

Ine
Ine
11 hours ago

It’s high time we transferred these innovations from University Labs to public consumption. We have had numerous commendable and promising works from our universities that end in the Laboratories or College Libraries

Mabvuto
Mabvuto
7 hours ago
Reply to  Ine

Very true , its just like decorations ,you go tomorrow you will find nothing on the ground

