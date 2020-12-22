Chilima commends Malawi University of Science for innovative projects: To produce electricity

Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) has been commended by the Vice-president Saulos Chilima for undertaking innovative projects which include an industrial park, a purpose-built science laboratory, shopping mall, waste recycling and recreation centre and ambitious plans of electricity generation.

Must, a public university, will be producing 60 kilowatts (kW) electricity from agricultural waste to power 400 households.

The university has since developed a biomass gasification plant, which will utilise rice husks to produce electricity.

Chilima last week inspected various projects being undertaken by must as part of its growth and development agenda.

He said Must is doing well in its projects.

“We are pleased with their thinking which is big,” Chilima said

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public sector Reforms, also commended Must for embracing reforms.

“We are pleased to see Must going commercial in line with what we have encouraged about financial independence of these institutions,” said the Veep.

Must vice-chancellor Professor Address Malata said the projects the university is undertaking are in line with Sustainable Development Goals, the African Union 2063 Agenda and Malawi National Transformational 2063 Agenda.

