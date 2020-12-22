Court nods to Bushiris extradition procedures to start
The High Court has ruled that the legal extradition review of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to South Africa be discontinued which means that the fierce legal battle for extradition procedures may now begin in earnest in the courts.
High Court Judge Fiona Mwale has made the ruling today in Lilongwe.
This follows a request by Director of Public Prosecution Steven Kayuni to withdraw a review application challenging Lilongwe principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba’s decision to free the Bushiris unconditionally on the basis that there was no any warrant of arrest against them.
unconditional release of Bushiri and his wife, Mary by the magistrate court in Lilongwe.
In his argument, Kayuni said the court should withdraw the review applications as there is a formal extradition request from South Africa where the two were on bail for fraud, theft and corruption charges.
Lawyer representing the Bushiris, Wapona Kita told the court that they have no objection to the state’s request.
This made Judge Mwale to rule that the case be discontinued as both parties have agreed.
Kita has since said that his clients are satisfied with the withdrawal as the magistrate’s court decision still stands.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has asked government to follow existing laws when processing the extradition of the he Bushiris, who fled South Africa amid charges of fraud and money laundering, observing that they have concerns of security that needs to be addressed.
Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda said last week that he signed the extradition document following the laws governing extradition processes.
Yes please send them back before the boarders close, we don’t want them here
pls za bushili athane okha ndi ma south africans. anathawa basi azengedwe mlandu komweko.
ife tisataye nao nthawi
Bushiriz r going no where.no one went in ur pockets.u went urself.bushiri will go back only if those indianz are back finish.hes home and dry.
Mbava tatopa nazo. Brilliant Dr. Steve Kayuni, Justice Fiona and Bulldozer. The unstoppable Force!
This is a straight forward matter. Under the laws of Malawi, Mum and Dad (as we fondly call them) can not be extradited. The enemies of the the prophet are now in pheeeeniii! Who you are in status matters. That’s where people differ. Mum and Dad hold diplomatic passports. They can only be extradited if the alleged offense is murder or treason. Our spiritual parents did not commit any of these. SADC Protocols are not above the law (sorry ngombwax and mangochi kabwafu). If it were you ngombwax , kabwafu or indeed other people who think like you, the government… Read more »
Bushiri will go no where. He will not go to South Africa. He will remain in Malawi. Now it’s when you are going to witness the battle in court. South Africa for 2yrs it failed to have enough evidence but investigating. Do you think in two months it’s when they have evidence? There in South Africa the state requested their Court to adjourn the case from August 2020 to January 2021. Asking for more time to find evidence. If it were in Malawi the case would be thrown out by the court by now. Bravo Bushiri, bravo Wapona, Bravo Malawi… Read more »
The problem with this guy is that he does not get it. Look now, he is busy organising a function asking people to get tickets. What if he is arrested on the 30th? He must have greedy advisers or he is arrogant.
This is only right. As a country with international obligations, we should not be harbouring fugitives from the law. Bushiri needs to face the music and clear his name if he is innocent
Read the article again, slowly without prejudice.. Malawi courts havel given the PROPHETS what SA failed.. day in court to
Say their side of story with EVIDENCE..I hope te
Hawks have evidence to prove why Malawi government should hand over the PROPHETS… Journey to clear their names has just began…
Malawi as a country has benefited a lot from South Africa starting in 1906. Malawian villages have houses of corrugated iron sheets built from Teba jobs. Till now mangochi is a super district because of South Africa. Economically Malawi relies on trade with South Africa. We can say without any prejudice that South Africa is a home to many many Malawians.
Ndi nkhani ya Bushiri yomweyi?
Ineso ndadabwa
Ndifunsireni nane mm’bale wanga.
Inenso ndadabwa. Should we kill someone just because other people are working in South Africa? Let the laws take their role. Let’s see there’s a country that can extradite its citizen to a foreign country. Malawi won’t do that.
It’s about following the law not what you’re saying here
Send the bastard! send the bastard! this was the great voice coming from the matitude who came to witness the jailing of the thieving preacher, tatopa kumva za sizinan’toleyu, tamuperekeni tikhale pa mtendere
Yep! If anybody has to be released at all, it should be Barabbas!!