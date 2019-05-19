Chilima gets down on his knees to thank Malawians:  Pledges fertilizer price cut from K23 000 to K4 495

Saluos Klaus Chilima read his last move so well. Just as other main contenders in the Tuesday watershed elections were finalizing their last speeches, Vice President and UTM PARty presidential candidate released his ‘joker’, prices of fertilizer will be coming down from K23 000 to K4 495 per bag.

After this surprise delivery, he asked thousands of people who attended his last campaign rally at Likuni Grounds in Lilongwe to offer a one minute prayer in silence for the future of the country as they go to the polls on Tuesday.

Then he did the unthinkable! He knelt down to thank God for his blessings and all Malawians for the support that they have given him for the past 10 months when he founded the UTM party, building a strong brand which is a front runner in the elections.

Chilima waved his hands in the air to signify the love and support that he got from Malawians before asking them to think about a bright future for the country by voting for him as the sixth President of the country and his UTM party as the ruling party for the next five years.

“Tsono dala munthuyu mkatundu wati…Feteleza tizigula thumba mfolo sauzande (This man is super, we will be buying fertilizer at K4,000),” remarked Samson Bikiyele in deep Chewa accent who said had travelled from Malingunde, about 15 kilomteres in the outskirts of Lilongwe to attend the rally using Kabaza (biycle) transport.

The fertilizer prices news seemed to have excited a lot of people as Malawi is agro based economy and most farmers depend on the commodity to produce bumper yields.

In his speech Chilima said for the country to move into the right direction, Malawians should trust him with the responsibility of steering the ship.

“We have traveled throughout the country with our messages and we are happy that most Malawians have embraced out message and vision that we have for this country. What remains is for all of us to go and vote for UTM leaders on Tuesday,” said Chilima.

He also dismissed assertions that ruling parties do not lose elections saying the oldest party, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lost the elections in 1994 and the Peoples Party lost in 2014.

“Now they have combined so that they should share experiences on how to lose elections,” quipped Chilima.

He also emphasized on his zeal to deal with corruption once elected saying his government will give a 30 day amnesty to all those who looted government money before pouncing on them through the courts.

Before Chilima, Former first lady Callista Mutharika said the time has come for the country to end the rule of the old and bring the enegertic leaders.

As Malawians head to decide who leads the nation in the next five years, Chilima, will face Peter Mutharika of DPP, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF), Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD), John Chisi of Umodzi Party and Independent Candidate Reverend Kaliya.

