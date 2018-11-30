Chilima hands over nomination papers for UTM presidency

Vice President Saulos Chilima is today, Friday filing his nomination papers for UTM party presidency ahead of an elective conference on December 17 2018.

The UTM party has also extended the receiving of the nomination papers for all the contestants of various positions in the party by another 48 hours.

Chilima has since beckoned only those with the vision of UTM to participate in the elections.

“We want people who are committed to the fighting of corruption in the country, that is the first test. We also want people who want to serve people not to be served and those who are development conscious,” he said.

He has clarified that there is no position of party vice president, saying the person who will be nominated as running mate will automatically be the party vice president and Republican vice president should the party form the next government.

“We are trying to run away from these tribalistic and regionalistic tendencies of having a vice president for the north, another one for the centre, the south and eastern region, we want to do things differently to unite Malawi,” he said.

UTM has been registering huge attendance during its rallies in all the districts across the country and some political experts are tipping the newly registered party of victory during the May 21, 2019 elections.

Chilima said so far UTM has not had any talks with any party for a possible electoral alliance, saying the party will make it alone but was quick to say any party wishing to engage the party on the issue can do so.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :