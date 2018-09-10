Chilima hold talks with Joyce Banda amid possible electoral pact

Vice President Saulos Chilima and immediate past president Joyce Banda held talks on Saturday in Zomba amid fevered speculation of a possible electoral relationship between United Transformation Movement (UTM) and People’s Party (PP).
Chilima’s spokesman Pililani Phiri confirmed that the vice president met Banda at her home in Domasi.
But the spokesman described the two leaders meeting as “a courtesy call”.
Phiri said Chilima was holding a rally in Zomba on Saturday and decided to have a “chat” with Banda at her residence.
Banda could not comment on the finer details of their “chat.”
But Chilima told a rally in Zomba that Banda shares “ a common vision” with the movement especially on his vision to create a million jobs which the former president has lauded and said it mission possible.
Chilima described Banda as “one of the positive thinking Malawians who believes that nothing is impossible.”
And speaking at a rally in Mulanje west constituency on Sunday, Chilima also said the country laws should be followed to give due respect to former presidents and their deputies.
Chilima said other neighbouring countries, the former presidents are given due respect unlike Malawi where ex-leaders are treated as adversaries to government.
“Government should stop instructing officials at airports and foreign embassies not to give proper services to the former presidents and vice presidents,” he said.
“President Peter Mutharika will one day be a former president, whether he likes it or not. But time is ticking to that period when he will be a former president and he will need to deserve his respect too,” said Chilima.
Chilima also told the rally at Namphungo Primary School ground that leaders are there to serve the people who pay tax by using their money fir development initiatives, adding that, as such elected officials should not be praised.
“Do not praise people who come to you claiming that they have brought development to your respective areas. What you should know is that the money used for such developments is from your taxes. They use your money to bring about such development,” he said.
UTM leadership is in discussion with an opposition coalition formed by political parties not represented in Parliament loosely called Tikonze Dziko Lathu Alliance which comprises among others Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) of former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha, People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) and Mafunde.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I have said it before, Amayi lost steam. PP and her cant win 2019 elections. The only option she has is joining/partnering with another party. That way, she will remain relevant. It must be noted that politics is a game of numbers. As such this partnership might sound good on paper. But it might backfire next year due to the perception (About Cashgate) Malawians have towards Amayi and PP.
Eeeeeeh koma ndiye thumba lazambiri aliyese konko
Uwu ndiye uchindere wakufikapo. Chilima should not have a pact with the baroness of all corruption Abhiti CheJhumo Kazhigheti Ntila. Why does he have so much appetite to embrace the well-known corrupt? Where is the transformation?
JB should be given another chance
kkkkkkkk kamnyamata ka vision kameneko. Remember guys i gave you five months from the day UTM launched there group and we’re on the second or so month now but already i can see the falling of chilima movement. If Chilima is to praise JB and bring her on board i can only peacefully say bye bye Mr day dreamer.
GERTRUDE IS CONTEMPLATING OF DUMPING THE EMBATTLED DPP FOR UTM FOLLOWING NTABAS
WIFE FOOTSTEPS —-SOURCES INDICATES —
Haaaaaaa! Apa nde pothera UTM tsopano. Chakwera voti iyoooooooo!
This is where problem will come. What’s for Dr Manganya If you partner with PP?
This young man is very intelligent but not wise he can not partner with JB , JB can’t allow to be vice of UTM .
Guys munthuyu ndi wovuta ndikumuziwa kuposa magufuli wa ku Tanzania . Ask those who have been sent back in a meeting by him chifukwa Galimoto ina vuta panjila ndipo afika iye atafikale.
Who told you that all those partnering have eyes on posts?? That is the evil/ill mentality that is crippling us as a country, tit-for-tat. Stop thinking about posts but turning Malawi to the better side whether one has a big post or not.
Hahahaha An alliance with a Cashgate party ndimene muthele