Chilima pocks fun at MCP-PP alliance as ‘combination of losers’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also presidential candidate for UTM party, has pocked fun at the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People Party (PP) alliance, saying two parties-one which lost in 1994 elections and the other one which lost in 2014 have joined forces to lose again on May 21.

Chilima said this on Saturday morning in Kasungu as he was travelling from the Northern Region to Lilongwe during the last day of electioneering before campaign freezes at 6am Sunday ahead of the watershed polls.

The UTM presidential candidate will wrap up his campaign Saturday afternoon at Likuni in Lilongwe which has registered 1 013 000 voters.

“Don’t be misled that ruling parties cannot lose elections. They do. Actually it has happened in Malawi. In 1994 MCP was ousted in power in a general elections, in 2014 PP also lost in the first Tripartite Elections and on May 21 2019 the DPP will be on its out ,” said Chilima.

“Ironically the losers in 1994 (MCP) and 2014 (PP) are in electoral alliance to help guide each other on new losing formula,” said Chilima.

Among others, Chilima promised that the UTM government will provide safe and potable water, improve transport systems but also introduce farming fields and factories as a way of promoting exports, thereby boosting the country’s economy.

Said Chilima: “All problems we have will end on 21 May, and that same day, UTM will bring happiness to Malawians. We want to deal with joblessness, lack of better housing, capital for businesses, lack of medical drugs and supplies in hospitals, nepotism, corruption and quota system.”

He then hit at his critics, saying those that dispute promise of one million jobs, and duty-free week among others have no clue on how to run the country, and must let the UTM implement such after the polls.

Chilima, whose main campaign message was poverty reduction through job creation and fighting corruption, will face Peter Mutharika of DPP, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF), Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD), John Chisi of Umodzi Party and Independent Candidate Reverend Kaliya.

