Mutharika tells BBC he has clean bill of health: ‘I am not sick but 100 well’

President Peter Mutharika has told BBC that he is in perfect health dismissing scotching rumours he was sick after an abrupt cancellation of whistle stop tours last week.

BBC reporter Emmanuel Igunza caught up with Mutharika during campaign whistle-stop on Friday in his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) territory of southern region and was asked to comment about his state of health.

“Mr President there has been rumours on social media about your health. Can you assure the country you are fine?” asked BBC reporter

Mutharika responded: “How do I look? Do I look sick?”

The BBC reporter then said: “You look good.”

Mutharika continued: “I am not sick. That was just malicious. They were just trying to discourage voters. I am not sick at all.”

He explained: “What happened those two days [when he was no appearing in public] I was calling the government, dissolving the [Cabinet] that’s why I postponed, postponed the rally for one.”

Mutharika insisted he has a clean bill of health.

“I am not sick at all, I am 100 percent well, God bless you,” said Mutharika.

Rumours prompted by his cancellation of a campaign meet were swirling around with some opposition leaders suggesting that the incumbent President was seriously ill and others even suggesting he had died.

His lieutenants dismissed the rumours as baseless.

Asked earlier by the BBC reporter what Malawians should expect if he is re-elected, Mutharika said he will continue with development and economic recovery.

He said his strategy is infrastructure development by improving road network system, attract investors and train youth in skills development.

“Combination to that should move this country from poverty to prosperity,” he said.

Meanwhile, DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has said the DPP us confident of winning the May 21 elections because they have “successfully reached out to the masses.”

He said: “President Peter Mutharika has been to every corner of the country, running through what the DPP has done in five years. Malawians have all the reasons why they should vote DPP back in government.”

Mutharika and his six contenders in the elections have been on the campaign trail in search of votes in the elections which analysts have predicted will be highly contested.

His main contenders for the presidency include UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima, United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission, 6.8 million people nationwide registered to vote in this year’s elections.

