China President invites Chakwera for China-Africa Expo

Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to grace the 2023 China—Africa Economic and Trade Expo which is slated for June 2023.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Mr Long Zhou presented the official invitation letter to President Dr Chakwera on Wednesday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Speaking when he presented the invitation, the ambassador said the invite symbolises the Chinese government’s fulfilment of the promise made to President Chakwera by China’s President in 2021, that he would be invited to China as a guest of their government.

He said over the past three years, the Chakwera government has registered significant progress in increasing the number of exports that enter the Chinese market, stressing that during the period under review, several deals have been negotiated and agreed.

He added that the China-Africa expo gives President Chakwera and his country an opportunity to showcase Malawian products and exports to China.

“It also gives an opportunity for President Chakwera to highlight the relationship between China and Africa, as there will also be representatives from other African nations which President Chakwera will be speaking on behalf of.”

The Chinese government has also committed to foot all the costs of the President and his delegation including the cost of travel, accommodation and logistics.

Under the umbrella theme of “Common Development for a Shared Future,” the expo will focus on the key areas and emerging fields of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, during which there will be 30 activities in five categories of major activities, high-end forums, matchmaking and negotiation, thematic seminars and other supporting activities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!