Chitipa Utd ready for the football season

With negative results from the Co vid-19 tests for 39 members, Chitipa United Football Club is set to intensify preparations for the 2020/2021 football season.

The 29 players, 8 officials, a media officer and a driver for the club were subjected to COVID-19 tests as compliance to the directive by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) that all top flight league teams undergo such tests before they start their preparations.

The results are a big boost to the club and while advising all its players and officials to continue observing all COVID-19 preventative measures, coach Alex Ngwira has already engaged an extra gear in intensifying training beginning Thursday, October 29.

Team Manager for the Club, Watson Mwaiseni Kabaghe, says although the team is late by two weeks based on the programme that Head Coach Alex Ngwira devised, there is hope that the team will catch up and be able to put up a gallant fight in this season’s campaign in the TNM Super League.

“The samples were collected on 23rd October and today, the Vice General Secretary for SULOM (Super League of Malawi), Zachariah Nyirenda, sent us results that everybody tested negative.

“We were a bit late unlike our friends in the south and centre but we are so hopeful that we will catch-up with our preparation schedule. The coach initially drafted a six-week preparatory schedule but he has revised it and the team will be training twice a day; in the morning and afternoon,” explained Kabaghe.

