Chitipa Utd still bottom, hammered by Ekwendeni

Chitipa United Football Club is miserably glued at the very bottom of the TNM Super League log table after registering a seventh loss against in form Ekwendeni Hammers on Chilembwe Day at Karonga Stadium.

The Inkharamu zga ku Chitipa registered yet another humiliating 1-3 home defeat and remain with just a single point in their bag from 8 matches now. They have only scored 5 goals this far and have let in a total of 19 goals.

Hammers were quick to punish the hosts just after 2 minutes through a goal by Bob Longwe. Clever Kaira and Maneno Nyoni scored the other two goals for the Hammers.

The consolation goal for Chitipa United was scored from a penalty spot by Sammy Phiri, two minutes after the 90.

Speaking after the loss, Team Manager for Chitipa United, Mwaiseni Kabaghe, said his team was second on the ball.

“We conceded an early goal and we were second on the ball. We didn’t warm up because we came late. It rained heavily in Chitipa. We will engage an extra gear in our Sunday’s game against Moyale Barracks,” said Kabaghe.

The winning coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said he was very excited to collect three points against Chitipa United.

“It’s good that we have won. We have now managed to collect six points away. Chitipa United were disorganised. They came late and did not warm up. We therefore punished them before they settled into the game,” explained Mwafulirwa.

The Hammers are now on position 3 with 16 points from 8 games. They face 9th placed Karonga United this Saturday and Mwafulirwa says there is a lot that they will learn from the hosts because they are a good side with a good coach.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!