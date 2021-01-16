Peter Banda starts trials at Modolvan outtfit FC Sheriff

Nyasa Big Bullets enterprising midfielder, Peter Banda on Friday, January 15 2021 started a month long trials at a Moldovan top tier, FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

Banda, who was named 2019 TNM Super League Player of the Year, left the country on Wednesday, 13 January 2021.

The Moldovan outfit invited him for from 15 January to 15 February 2021.

Banda has since reunited with Flames right back and former teammateCharles Petro, who was signed from Bullets at undisclosed amount.

Last week, his manager Griffin Saenda Jr asserted that it would be a dream coming true for Banda to join a European club, which also competes in tournaments organized by the Union of European Football Association (UEFA).

“It is our wish that Peter should play in top competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League. We thank Bullets for their cooperation and guiding the lad,” he said.

Sheriff Tiraspol is a football club based in Tiraspol, a city located in the east of the Republic of Moldova in the de jure unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.

Founded in 1996 as Tiras Tiraspol, according to Wikipedia, it quickly established itself within Moldovan football. In 1997, the team was rebranded as Sheriff, taking the name of its main sponsor, a company which operates various industries.

The team won the Commonwealth of Independent States Cup in 2003 and 2009, becoming the first team from Moldova to win an international title. Sheriff were the first club in Moldova to sign players from Brazil and Africa.

