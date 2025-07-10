Chitoliro Productionz unveils Ugandan media personality Zari the Boss Lady as the 2025 UMP Festival official host 

As days are getting closer to the most anticipated second edition of the UMP Festival and Awards, organizers of the event, Chitoliro Productionz have announced the unveiling of one of the celebrated Ugandan-born, South African based media personality Zari Hassan widely known as ‘Zari the Boss Lady’ as the main host of this year’s event slated for October 21-27 at Cape Maclear in Mangochi.

The 7-day annual event dubbed ‘The Elevation’ which is fully packed with music, sports and other forms of entertainment will among other things recognize outstanding achievements in categories such as music, fashion, and film which also aims at cementing the UMP’s role as a leading platform for celebrating African creative excellence.

With Zari’s presence, the organizers believes that the entrepreneur- socialite, and media personality who embodies African excellence, resilience and elegance will bring an extra layer of the excitement to the event because of her charisma and hosting prowess.

Chief Executive Officer of the UMP Festival, Aisha de Silva said, “We are thrilled to welcome Zari the Boss Lady to Cape Maclear as our official host. We thought it wise to involve her because we believe that her influence, confidence, and journey as a self-made African woman align perfectly with the spirit of UMP”

“This year’s festival is about elevation – raising our voices, our art and our presence on the global on the global- and Zari represents that beautifully,”.

Zari poses a strong background in business, real estate as well as fashion and has carved her place as one of the continent’s most influential female icons.

Her star power grew exponentially following her appearance on Netflix’s Young, Famous & African where she captivated global audiences with her charisma and authenticity.

