Chitoliro to integrate sports into UMP Festival

Chitoliro Prodcutionz, organizers of UMP Festival have announced the integration of sports into the upcoming festivities, set to take place from 25th to 28th October at Cape Maclear in Mangochi.

This initiative is said to enhance the festival experience, promote physical activity, and engage a broader audience.

A diverse range of beach and niche sports, including Table Tennis, Arm Wrestling, American Football, Beach Volleyball, Female Beach Football, Pool, Darts, Fishing Competition, Canoeing, Kayaking Competition and a Marathon are in the line up.

Marie Thom, UMP Festival spokesperson said: “The activities will celebrate athleticism, camaraderie, and community spirit.

“By incorporating these exciting sporting events, we aim to offer attendees a dynamic and diverse experience.”

The sporting events at the UMP Festival will offer varying formats, including tournaments, national and regional qualifiers.

Some games will be formalized and institutionalized, while others will maintain a more informal atmosphere.

Thom explained collaborations with local sports clubs, associations, and relevant authorities will be sought to facilitate the organization, promotion, and execution of the sporting events.

UMP Festival 2024 dubbed ‘The Evolution collaborates across various artistic realms including music, film, dance, fashion, and even sports.

