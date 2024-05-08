NICO Group support ICTAM ‘ICT Expo’ with K12 million

NICO Group which includes, NBS Bank and Eris Properties on Tuesday made a donation of K12 million in support of the upcoming Information Communications Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) 2024 ICT Expo’s conference slated for May 9-10 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The conference is the largest event in the Malawian technology industry which brings together professionals from across the country to network and showcase their products and services related to the ICT sector.

Senior ICT Manager for NBS Bank Plc, Adrian Kandikole said the sponsorship forms part of the NICO Group’s efforts to support and strength the technology industry in the country.

“As a leader in the financial, real estate, and technology sectors, we understand the importance of investing in technology and innovations to drive the development of our industries as well as the wider economy,” said Kandikole.

ICTAM General Secretary, Andrew Kamwendo thanked NICO Group for the generous contribution which he said will play a vital role in makinng sure that everything is done in a smooth manner.

” Honestly, NICO Group has demonstrated its commitment to the growth and development of the Malawi technology industry, we are incredibly grateful for the support throughout the years,” said Kamwendo.

The theme for this year’s Expo is “Digital Transformation: Gateway to economic empowerment”.

PIC: Kandikole (left) and Kamwendo (right) captured in a symbolic dummy cheque handover presentation

