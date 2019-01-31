Chiumia pushes for Malawi Queens preps ahead of World Cup in England

Malawi government through the Ministry of Sports has assured Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) that it will provide hundred percent maximum support ahead of the World Netball Championship slated for June this year.

Both the Sports Minister Grace Chiumia’ and her Principal Secretary in the Ministry Joseph Mwandidya have confirmed.

“The government is very much committed to assist the Malawi National Netball Team and we will always be there for them,” said Mwandidya.

Chandidya further said Queens being the flag career that always brings pride to the nation, it lowering the Malawi flag down if support is not provided.

In reaction to gevernment’s commitment, NAM General Secretary Carol Bapu said: “This is indeed a good development and what we have always been looking for”.

Bapu further called upon the corporate world also to come forward and take part in assisting the Queens.

“We are aware that the government has a lot in the basket hence the need for the corporate world to also provide financial assistance” Bapu said.

“We also have individuals who have the capacity to help so we call upon them to come forward. As a nation we always expect good results from our Queens but we do little so we need to join hands if we are to register more success” she added.

Maalwi Queens are ranked sixth based on matches played up to 2nd December, 2018 according to International Netball Federation (INF).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :