State House accuses Chilima of delivering a pack of falsehoods

The presidential press secretary and spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has faulted Vice-President Saulos Chilima for accusing President Peter Mutharika of failing to curb political violence as the country moves towards the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.
Chilima, who is also president of UTM Party registered after he severed ties with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) last June, told a news conference at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe that DPP was sponsoring political terror.
But Kalilani said Chilima fell short of providing evidenceof his claims.
He accused Chilima of exploiting the violence for political gain and described his statement as a pack of falsehoods.
“I don’t agree that the President hasn’t condemned violence. He has strongly condemned the violence on several occasions on rallies and issued a strong worded violence. It is an unsubstantiated claim that the violence is being perpetrated by DPP cadets.
“No one has even identified those arrested in Mangochi as DPP cadets. Let him be factual or challenge what the police have said,” said Kalilani in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper.
During his ddress that had people glued to Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) television and radio that aired it live, Chilima also challenged Mutharika’s claims that opposition parties have hired election rigging experts.
But Kalilani also said the President was within his rights to warn masterminds of the alleged vote rigging plot.
Kalilani said Chilima “cannot tell the President what to do. The government machinery will pounce on the rigging plot when it is necessary”.
Ironically, after being declared winner of the 2014 presidential race, Mutharika is on record to have dismissed his predecessor Joyce Banda's claims that the election was rigged, telling British Broadcasting Corporation on May 22 2014: "I don't see how an opposition party can rig elections."
Mgeme Kalirani adopted son by the president after he ( Mgeme) neglected his mum .
What do u expect from someone like Mgeme Kalirani who doesn’t care about his parents???
Waterproject from Salima to Lilongwe, they have swindled it’s money to finance it.
Am very ashamed of myself for voting DPP in 2014.
This time around disregard my vote and ofcourse of my entire family.
Nanga masaveji aphwanyirana magalimoto ku Mangochi pa ma primaries wa muwakananso kuti sima cadet? Mgeme satana akukhululukire plz
Mgene, you’re right, this Abissalom is full of himself . The president condemn violence, and we should remember, it takes two to tangle. The opposition is not clean, it has full of skeletons, staging acts, don’t forget utm has actors in it . Chilima, should shut up. Chakwera condemmed it, Atupele condemmed it, Joyce Banda condemmed it, other organisation has done so, why wasting time with a press conference. Matama Abissalom , wait, your father David was ordained king by God, not by himself, you can rebel but God has anointed Mutharika leader of Malawi. If you’re a true Christian… Read more »
Bring evidence that those involved in Mangochi were DPP cadets straight forward request. Cadets only react to foolish actions by the opposition like t stupid Kalindo action in Balaka. Finally you claim to know the perpetrators you should either report them or arrest them by yourselves
Usadandaule, tizingobwezera tsopano, tione ngati simuyamba kulira mokweza
We were told that he had something to tell the Malawians after returning from USA. Since he had nothing then creating these Pack of lies.
‘…I don’t see how an opposition party can rig elections’. Professor Arthur Peter Muthalika, May, 22, 2014.
a geme musanditukwanitse mwava amalawi tinakwiya kalee titati tizibweza zomwe akupanga ma cadet dziko simuliva bwino iliiiiiiiiiiiiii
You are still walking in darkness Joe. Do you have proof that those were DPP cadets. You are assuming because of hatred you have for the DPP government. You stage some of these things, andGod who never sleeps or slumber is watching you. Mind what you drink.
what do you expect from mgeme and his fellow crooks ?? this dpp doesn’t care about women being undressed –does not care about albinos being killed –doesn’t care about chaponda stealing maize –doesn’t care about people buying neck ties at MK900, 000 –doesn’t care about Peters cousin brother BATATAWALA stealing from government coffers
Mgeme would have done better by just keeping quiet. It would h a ve died down other then opening another cane of worms with Bright Molande.
aaaaa palibe nkhani apa tell you ziboda zalobina president to stop that other ways people has lost trust in ypur man eg salima -Lilongwe project money has been stolen