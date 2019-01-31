Malawi opposition talks to form ‘grand alliance’ gain pace

January 31, 2019 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Leaders of Malawi’s divided opposition have swallowed their price and conceded they cannot make any claim on winning the presidential elections unless they act together to choose a joint candidate in the watershed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

 Chilumpha (r) and PPM leader Mark Katsonga Phiri: Part of the talks

There are nine parties involved in the talks which will be concluded this weekend  as they want to trim down the number of presidential candidates from the current 20 aspiring for the presidential vote, which will be combined with a parliamentary election and elections to the council assemblies.

Those taking part are recent-past governing People’s Party (PP), newly registered UTM Party, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and six others under the banner of Tikonze People’s Movement.

Sources privy to the discussions disclosed that immediate past president and PP leader Joyce Banda is hosting the meetings at her residence in Lilongwe.

Besides Banda, other high-level attendees have included UTM president and the country’s incumbent Vice-President Saulos Chilima and his party secretary general (GS) Patricia Kaliati, PP GS Ibrahim Matola, Aford president Enoch Chihana, People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) president Mark Katsonga and Tikonze torchbearer and the country’s former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha.

The opposition will have to seal their coalition deal  by weekend as   presidential aspirants will be required  to present their nomination papers replete with running mates to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) next week.

During his news conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday. pledged to comeback with election-related announcements “within few days”.

Chilima indicated that his party was in talks with other opposition parties to enhance chances of winning the elections.

He said: “It is important to join forces and form a formidable force in order to ensure that victory is on our side. You can be assured that we have engaged other parties on this matter. But we will confirm whether we have partners in a matter of days.”

Hastings Sosola
Guest
Hastings Sosola

Make sure the discussions should bear fruits. You should come out with a a candidate who will be accepted by all parties to represent the coalition. That will be formidable. You should agree to the terms and conditions of the coalition.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
Gome
Guest
Gome

Mcp already tried that strategy it failed when a vote was stolen from Chakuamba of Mgwirizano Coalition. Let’s others try it

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
Kambuku
Guest
Kambuku

I wish UDF was ripped in as well. MCP cannot join this. Amadziona ngati adzatenga boma ndi Central Region yokha. They need to be stripped even of the leadership of opposition in Parliament.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

Even in Project Management, we always talk about working as a team if u want to achieve the intended goal.
So big up to all the parties involved and we just wish you all the best outcome on may 21st.
In working as a team has a number of benefits such as
(1) Sharing ideas,
(2) Motivating each other
(3) Raising enough Capital ,
(4) Minimizing risk of failling
(5) improving Communication.
(6) improving public relation
And etc,
I don’t want to teach these Cadets, I rest my case.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
Valema
Guest
Valema

Just because Peter has chosen Atupele as running mate….You had all the time to discuss and form an alliance but stubbornness..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Thyolo Thava boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava boy

Thats the way to go, together we can achieve something. MCP think twice and join your colleague

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Yaphama
Guest
Yaphama

That’s brilliant idea go ahead don’t b selfish

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
geoxy
Guest
geoxy

Too late for tears. Bvuto atsogoloriwo kukula mtima wosafuna kuzichepesa koma kufuna ubwana. Pepani madzi achita katondo basi. 3 days to nomination parer presentation. kkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago

