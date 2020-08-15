Chothia, Khadba take on HRDC over ‘whistle blowing’: Asks Malawi News to apologise

August 15, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times

Businesspersons Mustaq Chothia and  Suleiman Kadba of Pear Ventures Limited has hired  Lion Rock Attorney at Law of Powel Nkhutabasa ad Innocent Kubwalo to write Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) querying the organisations on allegations of public land grab.

Lawyer Powel Nkhutabasa: Representing Chothia and Khadba pens  HRDC

HRDC  the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate  on how a Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) land in Area 3 in Lilongwe was sold to Chothia and Khadba

The coalition alleges that Chothia and Karim were also dubiously awarded land near Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout, Lilongwe’s Area 15 and Area 3 as well as plots opposite Lilongwe Labour Offices.

But through their lawyers, have written HRDC informing them they note with concerned that the organisation or the news outlets have furnished them with particulars of the alleged acts of corruption or offered them an opportunity to comment on them.

The lawyers said Chothia and Khadba  “remain in the dark as to the specific matters on which they are alleged to have acted corruptly.”

The two “categorically deny all allegations,” according to the lawyers in the letter.

The lawyers have asked HRDC to furnish them with particulars of the alleged practices so that their clients  can consider and comment on them.

The HRDC further alleges that Chothia and Khadba  were also dubiously awarded land near Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout, Lilongwe’s Area 15 and Area 3 as well as plots opposite Lilongwe Labour Offices.

“HRDC has also information that there have been many suspected cases by some Ministry of Land officials awarding land without following proper procedures,” said the coalition in their letter.

HRDC further wants a probe on Ministry of Land officials who have sold government land without proper procedures at Choma Hatchery in Mzuzu, Mpemba Staff Development Institute (SDI) land in Blantyre and part of Maula Prison land in Lilongwe’s Area 6.

Meanwhile, Chothia and Khadba have also written Malawi News for  the article it published in the newspaper  last Saturday about them on the ‘land scam’, saying it was defamatory and seeks apology or damages for libel.

The HRDC has embarked on an initiative to allow whistle blowers, among others, to provide information to State institutions on alleged malpractices and the coalition has in turn been providing such information to graft-busting body  as evidence on alleged malpractices.

