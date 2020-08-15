Chothia, Khadba take on HRDC over ‘whistle blowing’: Asks Malawi News to apologise

Businesspersons Mustaq Chothia and Suleiman Kadba of Pear Ventures Limited has hired Lion Rock Attorney at Law of Powel Nkhutabasa ad Innocent Kubwalo to write Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) querying the organisations on allegations of public land grab.

HRDC the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate on how a Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) land in Area 3 in Lilongwe was sold to Chothia and Khadba

The coalition alleges that Chothia and Karim were also dubiously awarded land near Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout, Lilongwe’s Area 15 and Area 3 as well as plots opposite Lilongwe Labour Offices.

But through their lawyers, have written HRDC informing them they note with concerned that the organisation or the news outlets have furnished them with particulars of the alleged acts of corruption or offered them an opportunity to comment on them.

The lawyers said Chothia and Khadba “remain in the dark as to the specific matters on which they are alleged to have acted corruptly.”

The two “categorically deny all allegations,” according to the lawyers in the letter.

The lawyers have asked HRDC to furnish them with particulars of the alleged practices so that their clients can consider and comment on them.

“HRDC has also information that there have been many suspected cases by some Ministry of Land officials awarding land without following proper procedures,” said the coalition in their letter.

HRDC further wants a probe on Ministry of Land officials who have sold government land without proper procedures at Choma Hatchery in Mzuzu, Mpemba Staff Development Institute (SDI) land in Blantyre and part of Maula Prison land in Lilongwe’s Area 6.

Meanwhile, Chothia and Khadba have also written Malawi News for the article it published in the newspaper last Saturday about them on the ‘land scam’, saying it was defamatory and seeks apology or damages for libel.

The HRDC has embarked on an initiative to allow whistle blowers, among others, to provide information to State institutions on alleged malpractices and the coalition has in turn been providing such information to graft-busting body as evidence on alleged malpractices.

