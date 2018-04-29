Christ Embassy Church Pastor donates to the needy in Karonga

Christ Embassy Church Pastor in Karonga has donated assorted items to 82 less privileged people during his birthday and the church’s fourth Anniversary celebrations.

The 82 people included orphans, widows, widowers, the elderly and people with physical disabilities from Luhimbo II, Mwambuli, Malema II and Mwaleba II villages under Paramount Chief Kyungu in the district.

Pastor William Blessed Shola said, “giving started with God himself by giving his only begotten son Jesus Christ, therefore every Christian is bound to emulate that gesture.

“In most cases it is the people who always give to their Pastor’s during such ceremonies, but I thought of giving out to less privileged on my birthday as a way of giving thanks to God Almighty.”

He explained that he was happy that the recipients came from different churches.

“I prepared these gifts as my thanksgiving to God for my life, in line with Proverbs 19 verse 17 which says he who has pity on the poor lends to Yahweh; he will reward him.

“I am very aware that some people may think the gifts were used as bait to bring those people to my church; but that was not my intention,” Shola stated.

One of the recipients, Gogo Elina Nyahala said the gifts came at the right time when many of them were lacking such items in their houses.

“I have stayed for a very long time without taking a cup of tea due to lack of sugar in my house. Today, I am very lucky to be among the beneficiaries of these gifts,” she retorted

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :