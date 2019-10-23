Christian school, Muslim students  disagree on hijab use during classes

Muslims have painted off a sign post of an Anglican aided school in Balaka as tension between the school and Muslims escalate following the institution’s decision to disallow a Muslim gear, hijab, during classes.

Classes at M’manga primary and Community Day Secondary School in Balaka have been suspended for four days now following the disagreements.

Anglican faithful were on Tuesday forced to hold vigil at the residence of parish priest Reverend Mphatso Bango at the school following threats from some Muslims that they would burn the house.

Bango said the Anglican church will not allow the Muslim students put on hijab on campus.

“Our stand is very clear, no hijab at the school otherwise we will just turn it into a private institution,” said Bango.

But Abdul Faduweck, spokesperson for Hijab Task Force, an arm of the Muslim Association of Malawi said the Anglican church does not wholly own the school.

He said 60 per cent of the infrastructure was done by the communities around the school who are mostly Muslim, therefore, he said, they own the school.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :