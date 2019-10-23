Council demolishes shop foundation structures

Lilongwe city council on Tuesday demolished shop foundation structures after accusing the owners of illegally grabbing the land next to Cross Roads Hotel.

Under the protection of heavy police presence, the council officials brought in machinery to demolish the foundations where some residents wanted to construct shops.

It is said some ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials just grabbed the land which has been lying idle for some time.

However, the issue came to surface after Beautify Malawi Trust run by First Lady Gertrude Mutharika showed interest in the same land.

Owners of the demolished structures said they would go ahead and reconstruct the shops.

