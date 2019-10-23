Malawi government agrees to abolish quota system in public secondary school selection

Government has agreed to abolish quota system in the selection of students into public secondary schools.

But quota system in the selection of students into public universities remains in force.

According to a statement co-signed by secretary for Education Justin Saidi and Reverend Levi Nyondo, the general secretary for CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, national secondary school places shall be allocated on the basis of merit across the country regardless of proximity and economic cost.

“This now means that use of quota policy in selecting students to secondary schools falls away,” says the statement.

The statement says equitable access policy shall be applied to cater for women and the vulnerable for form one places as it is common practice the world over where school places are limited.

Selection to district boarding, district day and community day secondary schools shall remain the benefit of students within the district, says the statement.

