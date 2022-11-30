Christians turn violent in protest against church minister transfer

November 30, 2022 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Christians of Viyere Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) congregation in Mzuzu City under Livingstonia Synod turned violent as they protested against the transfer of their church minister.
The synod’s General Secretary Reverend William Tembo has transferred the cleric Reverend Limbani Moyo to Bandawe Mission in Nkhata Bay.
The christians allege Tembo is favouring pastors who supported his candidature for General Secretary position when posting them to congregations and missions.
The Christians blocked a vehicle which came to transfer Moyo and there was chaos at the church as one of the synod’s secretariat members was beaten by some Christians and the vehicles were chased off.

